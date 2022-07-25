Saudi- Emirate Coalition Forces Commit 103 Violations Of Hodeida Ceasefire

The operations room to monitor violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province stated on Sunday that the Saudi- Emirate Coalition forces committed 103 violations .

An official in the operations room said that among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, and flights of two spy planes in the airspace of Hays district and Maqbana area.

The official said that the violations also included 23 breaches with firing 120 artillery shells and 77 breaches with various gunshots.