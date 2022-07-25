YPC: Saudi – Emirate coalition seizes gasoline ship

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) announced on Monday that the Saudi – Emirate coalition seized the gasoline ship “Uhud”, in a new violation of the declared armistice.

The company’s official spokesman, Issam Al-Mutawakel, that Saudi – Emirate coalition detained the gasoline ship, which carries more than 31,000 tons, and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeida, despite it has been inspected and given a permit from the United Nations.

Al-Mutawakel pointed out that the number of impounded fuel ships has risen to five, which have been inspected and have UN entry permits.