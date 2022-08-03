Abdulsalam Emphasizes Importance of International Work on Payment of Salaries, Other Humanitarian Issues

The head of national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, reiterated the importance of the UN intensive work on disbursing salaries, opening the airport and port, and ending the siege.

“With Oman’s efforts, which provided the opportunity to extend truce we reiterate the importance of UN intensive work on disbursing salaries, opening the airport and port, and ending the siege” Abdulsalam said in a statement.

He explained that humanitarian issues are the natural rights of the Yemeni people, and addressing them urgently is necessary to enter into more serious stage