Sayyed Abdulmalik Leader Of Ansarollah Warns: Zionists Seeking Division Among Palestinian Resistance, Targeting Each Individually

The Leader of the ansarollah, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, stressed that the contemporary threat is America, Israel and their agent countries, warning that the enemy’s targeting of each group individually aims to separate the Mujahideen (resistance fighters) in Palestine.

Regarding Yemen, he advised the coalition of aggression to seize the opportunity of the truce to get out of their predicament, end the aggression and the siege and stop their plots.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech on Monday in commemoration of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

on other hand , He added that Washington and Tel Aviv wish for the humiliation, corruption and enslavement of the Yemeni nation, stressing they want to strip Yemenis of their dignity and security.

“Americans and Zionists do not take a keen interest in the regional regimes that have normalized relations with Israel,” leader of ansollah said, denouncing “corrupt Muslim preachers” over encouraging other Arab and Muslim countries to get on the bandwagon.

Sayyed Abdulmalik pointed out that Saudi-Emirati and the normalized systems hostility for the mujahideen in Palestine has become clear today, adding: “In Saudi Arabia, you can declare your loyalty to Israel in the media, but if you declare your position in support of the mujahideen in Palestine, you are liable to imprisonment.”

He considered that opening the airspace of Mecca and Medina to the Zionists and Jews at a time when the airspace of Yemen is closed to the Yemeni people is a case that shows the nature of the alignments today.

Sayyed Abdulmalik addressed the escalation of the last Israeli enemy in Palestine, saying, “The escalation that the Islamic Jihad movement confronted, in which it presented its leaders and heroic men, reminds us of our continuing duty towards the Palestinian people.”

He explained that the enemy entity tried to target the Islamic Jihad movement in a deceptive manner, warning that the enemy entity will use the tactic of targeting each faction individually in order to separate the Mujahideen.

Sayyed Abdulmalik addressed the mujahideen in Palestine, saying: “The moral and humanitarian duty of the brothers in Palestine is to maintain the unity of their position in confronting any Zionist escalation, and to maintain a high degree of awareness and vigilance, and to be at the required level of cooperation and taking causes with factors of force.”

“Our Yemeni nation has great capabilities in all spheres, and can thwart enemies’ plots and conspiracies. The US and Israel want to sow the seeds of division among Muslims, and desecrate Islamic sanctities,” Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said.

“The US and Israel are targeting the entire Yemeni nation. We are all responsible for confronting such schemes. Any measure aimed at going along with foes will be a step in the wrong direction and constitutes a flagrant violation of religious beliefs,” the leader said.

He called on our dear people to be in a state of readiness and full vigilance to confront the enemies at any treacherous attempts at the temporary truce.

The Leader concluded the speech stressing that our desired goal is to end the aggression and the siege, stressing the adoption of all reasons for victory and strength and caution against all conspiracies.