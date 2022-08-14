Oxfam Urges International Community To Confront Food, Health Crisis In Yemen

Oxfam International” organization on Wednesday called on the international community to intensify its efforts to confront the food and health crisis in Yemen.

“Millions of Yemenis are suffering from a sharp rise in food prices, a lack of health services, and other basic services and dwindling economic opportunities,” the organization said in tweets on Twitter, welcoming the extension of the truce announced on Tuesday for the next two months.

“The past four months have given some hope,” it added, affirming that “it is now time for all parties and the international community to work for a lasting and comprehensive peace that guarantees the life, dignity and freedom of the Yemeni people.”

Advocacy, Media and Campaigns Manager for Oxfam-Yemen, Abdulwasea Mohammed, urged all parties and the international community to prioritize the lives of civilians, support all areas of the armistice agreement, and work for a lasting and comprehensive peace in Yemen.

The war and siege on Yemen during the past seven years have left a famine and a food and humanitarian crisis that is the largest in the world in the current era.