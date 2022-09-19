Al-Huraizi Reveals Shocking Collaboration Between Saudi Arabia and Daesh

The head of the sit-in protest committee in Mahrah Governorate, Sheikh Ali Al-Huraizi, revealed that there is “strong connection between the Saudi regime and criminal organisation Daesh (ISIS).”

Al-Huraizi explained in a video published on Twitter, how the Saudi regime had dispatched one of its intelligence officers and his wife to Mahrah and appointed him as the leader of Daesh in the Arab Peninsula.

Al-Huraizi said that a person named Rageh Bakrit rented a house for the Saudi officer and his wife in Mahrah, on the grounds that he is the official of Daesh in the Arabian Peninsula.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia informed the Saudi officer, two months later, that it would raid the house through special forces and British soldiers, and that it would announce that it had arrested an “emir of Daesh in the Arabian Peninsula”, this falsifying a successful raid for propaganda purposes.

Sheikh Al-Huraizi noted, “After a while, we discovered that he is a Saudi intelligence officer and his wife. We got the officer’s name, and we have evidence of this.”