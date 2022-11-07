Saudi-led Coalition Forces Commit 54 Violations Of Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah

The Saudi-led aggression coalition forces committed 54 violations of the UN-mediated ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province.

The coalition’s spy aircrafts waged 6 strikes on the areas of al-Jabaliya and Hays and nearly 9 spy planes flew on the same areas, said an official in the operation room to monitor the aggression’s violations.

He added that the aggression forces carried out 36 artillery attacks and fired 25 live bullets.

Additionally, a number of combat fortifications were created by the coalition forces in Hays and al-Jabaliya.