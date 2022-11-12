Saudi-led Aggression Stops Two More Petroleum Vessels From Reaching Yemen

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) said the Saudi-led coalition has banned two oil tankers bound for Yemen from docking at Hodeidah port.

Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the YPC, said in a tweet on Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition seized the vessels named Fos Energy and Princess Halimah, which were carrying thousands of tons of diesel fuel, despite securing UN clearance in Djibouti.

The number of fuel ships seized by the coalition has risen to three, he added.

“Such measures are meant to increase the suffering of the Yemeni nation and tighten the ongoing siege,” the spokesman noted.