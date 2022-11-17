Entisaf : 695 Crimes committed on West Coast by the aggression mercenaries

Entisaf Organization for Women and Child Rights on Thursday reported that the US-Saudi aggression forces and their mercenaries committed 695 crimes on the western coast of Yemen until mid-November.

In a statement, the organization stated that these crimes and violations included 250 crimes of rape, including 86 crimes of child rape.

The statement condemned the heinous crimes committed by the mercenaries of the aggression against women, the latest of which was the burning of the displaced persons camp in al-Jasha area of al-Khawkhah district on the western coast as women were exposed to extortion and rape, according to the interview conducted by Ahmed al-Numi, one of the sons of Tehama, with one of the displaced women in Al-Khawkhah.

It indicated that the displaced woman revealed horrific facts about the act of some organizations and their distributing sexual tools, in addition to being pressured by mercenaries to practice adultery, especially those who killed their families in the war.

According to the statement, local sources confirmed that Tariq Afash’s soldiers are the ones who carry out these despicable practices since Al-Khawkhah and the rest of the occupied areas on the West Coast are under their control.

The Organization denounced these heinous crimes that are rejected by Sharia, custom, and law, as rape and all forms of sexual violence are a violation of international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention on the Rights of Women.

It condemned the continued international silence towards these crimes, blaming the United Nations and all its organizations for these crimes and their repercussions on society.

The Entisaf’s statement called on civil society organizations, media, and human rights activists for solidarity, serious standing, and responsible action to expose the ugliness of the aggression coalition and its mercenaries’ violations against women and children in Yemen.