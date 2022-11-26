Sayyed Abdul-Malik Condoles President Mahdi Al-Mashat on death of his brother

The leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi on Friday sent a cable of condolences to President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on the martyrdom of his brother Musleh Al-Mashat, at the age of 43 after suffering from illness as a result of the injury on the honor fronts in the face of the US-Saudi aggression.

In the cable , Sayyed Abdul-Malik expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to President Al-Mashat, his father, his brothers, all Al-Mashat family, and the Yemeni people in general for this painful loss, asking the Almighty Allah to bless him with the abundance of mercy and forgiveness.