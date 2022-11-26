Diesel Ship Primorye Seized by Saudi-led Aggression Forces

The Yemeni Petroleum Company announced the US-backed Saudi-led coalition seized a diesel ship and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah.

The official spokesman for the company, Essam Al-Mutawakel, said “the US-Saudi aggression coalition, in its desperation to increase the suffering of the Yemeni people, detained the diesel ship (Primorye) despite being subject to inspection in Djibouti.”

Al-Mutawakel indicated that by seizing “Primorye”, the number of fuel ships held by the aggression coalition raised to two ships. He held the coalition and the United Nations fully responsible for the humanitarian and economic repercussions of the continued piracy on fuel ships.