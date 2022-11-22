Twelve Injured In Land Mine Explosion In Hodeidah

At least 12 citizens were injured as a result of a landmine explosion left over from the Saudi-led aggression in Hodeidah Governorate, Western Yemen.

A local source in Hodeidah reported that 12 citizens, including six children, were injured, some of them seriously, as a result of the explosion of mines left over from the US-Saudi aggression in Al-Jah area.

This new tragedy comes in conjunction with International Children’s Day, in light of international silence about the crime of the US-Saudi aggression by preventing the entry of mine detectors.

The cluster bombs dropped by the aggression’s aircraft, as well as the mines and munitions left behind by the aggression, are spread in farms, pastures, residential areas and in civilian facilities, causing a high number of casualties.