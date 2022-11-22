Military Forces Thwart US-Saudi Attempt to Loot Crude Oil from Yemen’s Port

The Yemeni armed forces confirmed that they had succeeded in forcing an oil vessel that tried to approach the port of Dabba south the country to leave.

The spokesman for armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement that the ship, which was on a mission to loot large quantities of oil, refused to respond to the warnings of the armed forces.

‘’The enemy tried to take measures that the armed forces were able to monitor and deal with appropriately,” he added.

Sare’e affirmed that the Yemeni armed forces would continue to protect the sovereign national wealth so that its revenues become in the service of the Yemenis and cover the salaries of all employees in all Yemeni regions.