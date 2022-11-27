Intisaf Organization: Over 5 Thousand Women Are Aggression’s Victims

Intisaf Organization for Women and Children’s Rights announced that 5 thousand and 297 women have been killed or injured as a result of the US-Saudi aggression over the course of about 8 years.

In a statistic issued by it in conjunction with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the organization stated that the number of dead women reached 2,435, and 2,862 wounded.

The organization referred to the catastrophic and tragic conditions experienced by Yemeni women, as a result of the aggression and siege, as the number of violations committed by the aggression forces on the western coast reached 695, including 132 crimes of rape and 56 crimes of kidnapping.

Violations in the southern provinces, Aden in particular, amounted to 443 rape crimes, according to reports.

The organization stated that the aggression and blockade caused women to be deprived of their right to access health services, by targeting hospitals and centers, spreading diseases and epidemics, and high rates of malnutrition, especially among pregnant and lactating women, in addition to increasing the rate of abortions and fetal deformities as a result of the use of internationally prohibited weapons.

It showed that more than 1.5 million pregnant and breastfeeding women suffer from malnutrition, including 650,495 women with moderate malnutrition, while a woman and 6 newborns die every two hours due to complications during pregnancy or during childbirth, and it is estimated that the number of women who could lose their lives during pregnancy or childbirth in approximately 17,000 women.

According to the organization, approximately 70% of obstetric medicines are not available in Yemen due to the blockade and the aggression coalition’s prevention of their entry into Yemen, noting that about half of the 4.3 million displaced people are women, 27% of whom are under 18 years of age, which is more than their chances of being subjected to violence.

The organization pointed out that with the lack of available shelter options, displaced women and girls suffer most due to the lack of privacy, the threat to their safety, and the lack of access to basic services, which makes them more vulnerable to violence and abuse.

The organization stated that one out of every three displaced families is headed by women, and the age of girls who support 21 percent of these families is less than 18 years old, and according to a UN report, 60,000 women have lost their husbands, and the number of families headed by women at the level of Yemen has reached 417,000 families.

With regard to education, women were deprived of this right as a result of the aggression’s targeting of educational facilities, the economic blockade, and the non-payment of salaries, which led to the inability of some families to provide basic educational needs such as breakfast, and 31% of Yemeni girls became out of school.

The organization held the aggression coalition led by America and Saudi Arabia responsible for all crimes and violations against civilians, especially women and children, calling on the international community, international organizations ,human rights and humanitarian bodies to bear legal and humanitarian responsibility for the violations and heinous massacres that occur against civilians.

It called on the free people of the world to take effective and positive action to stop the aggression and protect civilians, and to form an independent international commission to investigate all crimes committed against the Yemeni people, and to hold accountable all those found involved in them