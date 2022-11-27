2,800 Days Into Saudi Aggression, 47,673 Citizens Killed And Wounded, Including 8,800 Children

Eye of Humanity Center (Ain al-Insiyah Center) for Human Rights and Development issued a report documenting the crimes of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression against the Yemeni people during 2,800 days of aggression.

The Center stated that the total number of victims of aggression reached 47,673 were killed and wounded, including 18,013 were killed and 29,660 were wounded. It also confirmed 4,061 children were wounded, 4,739 others were killed. 2,454 women were kiiled and 2,966 other women were wounded, in addition 11,498 citizens were killed and 21955 citizens were wounded.

Service establishments

The center stated that the aggression destroyed 598 thousand and 737 homes, 182 university facilities, and 1679 mosques, in addition 379 tourist facilities, and 415 hospitals and health facilities within 2800 days.

Infrastructure

With regard to infrastructure, the center confirmed that the aggression aircraft targeted 15 airports, 16 ports, 344 power stations, 7099 roads and bridges, and destroyed 616 networks and communication stations, 2974 reservoirs and water networks, and 2101 government facilities.

Economic establishments

As for economic establishments, the center confirmed that the aggression targeted 407 factories, 385 fuel tankers, 12,030 commercial establishments, and 454 chicken and livestock farms.

The center added that the aggression destroyed 10,112 means of transportation, 998 food trucks, 700 markets, 485 fishing boats, 1,014 food stores, and 425 fuel stations within 2,800 days.

The center added that the aggression coalition destroyed 1,242 schools and educational centers, 140 sports facilities, 255 archaeological sites, 61 media facilities, and 10,803 agricultural fields.