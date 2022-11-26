36 Violations of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 36 violations committed by the Saudi-led coalition forces during the past 24 hours.

According to a source in the operations room, the violations included sorties of spy planes in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya area.

The coalition forces also committed five violations by artillery shelling, and 29 violations with various gunshots, the source added.