YPC: Aggression Coalition Detains 2 Fuel Vessels

Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) confirmed that the US-Saudi aggression coalition detained 2 fuel vessels and prevented them from reaching Hodeidah port.

YPC official spokesman Issam al-Mutawakil said the aggression coalition is still continuing piracy on oil derivatives ships, as it has detained the gasoline ship “Cosmograph” and the diesel ship “Daytona” despite their humanitarian nature and being subject to inspection in Djibouti.

Al-Mutawakel held the aggression coalition and the United Nations fully responsible for the continued piracy of oil derivatives ships, their detention and the imposition of financial fines on them, which the Yemeni people bear and multiply their suffering.