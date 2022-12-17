Ansarollah Congratulates Hamas on 35th Anniversary

Spokesman of Ansarollah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, congratulated the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” on the 35th anniversary of its founding.

Abdusalam said on Thursday in a tweet on “Twitter” that “This occasion comes and the people of Palestine are still waging the battle to liberate Palestine, all of Palestine, and the Hamas movement carried the burden of its people and nation.”

He affirmed that “what the movement has achieved in term of the deterrent force against the Israeli enemy entity, is something to be proud of.”