734 Martyrs and Injured in Hodeidah during 2022

The Executive Center for Mine Action stated that the total number of victims of mines and cluster bombs, remnants of the aggression in Hodeidah Governorate during the year 2022 AD, amounted to (734) victims, including (244) martyrs and (490) injured.

The statistics also included the category of women, where the number of female victims reached (64), including martyrs and wounded, while the statistics included the category of children, where (233) children fell, including (54) martyrs.