61 Violations of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 61 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

According to a source at the operations room, the violations included six raids by spy aircraft on Hays district, and eight sorties of spy planes over the same district.

The aggression forces also created new combat fortifications in Hays and committed 32 violations by firing 55 artillery shells, and 51 breaches with various gunshots, the source added.