109 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s troops committed on Saturday 109 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included a creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, four raids of spy aircrafts hit Hays, and flying of nine spy drones over the same area.

In addition, the violations also included 33 violations committed by an artillery shelling using 50 shells and 59 ones by various machine guns.