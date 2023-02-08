Ansarullah Spokesman Calls For Lifting Of All Sanctions on Syria

The Official Spokesman of Ansarullah Mohammed Abdulsalam called for lifting the siege on the Syrian people and canceling the unjust US sanctions.

“The catastrophe that the Syrian people have been exposed to as a result of the earthquake requires lifting the unjust siege on them by canceling the unjust Caesar Act,” he wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“This is a moral and human test for countries that have shown sympathy while they are still participating in the siege of Syria,” he added.

On Monday, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, levelling buildings while people were still in their sleep.