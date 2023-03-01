Al-Ezzi: Lifting the Blockade and Leaving the Occupier Comes Before the Yemeni-Yemeni Dialogue

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi affirmed that lifting the blockade on Yemen is a humanitarian and legal necessity, as well as a necessity for peace and confidence-building.

Al-Ezzi indicated on Twitter that talking about a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue before neutralizing the foreign element is premature.

He stressed that It is difficult to imagine a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue while the other side remains under a non-Yemeni leadership

Al-Ezzi added, “The dissolution of the alliance and the exit of foreign forces will open a wide horizon for sustainable solutions.”