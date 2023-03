At least 12 civilians were wounded as a result of Saudi shelling on several border districts of Saada, northern Yemen, during the past 24 hours.

A security source said that 12 wounded who were injured in the past 24 hours by Saudi forces attacks on the districts of Shada and Monabbih, arrived at Razih Rural Hospital.

This comes in the context of the crimes of the Saudi army against the people of border directorates.