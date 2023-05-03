Aggression Commits 51 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours​

The aggression forces committed 51 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Wednesday.

A source in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the violations of the forces of aggression, 4 raids of spying aircraft on Hays, and the creation of combat fortifications in Jabaliya and Hays.

The source pointed out that the violations also included the flight of seven spy planes over the airspace of Hays, 16 violations of missile and artillery shelling, and 22 violations of various gunshots.