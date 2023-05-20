Al-Ezzi Condemns Saudi-Backed Delegate Representing Yemen at Arab Summit

On Friday, an official in the National Salvation Government in Sana’a condemned the Saudi-formed head of the Presidential Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, representing Yemen at the 32nd Arab Summit currently held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The official considered this step to be a coup against peace efforts in Yemen.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hussein Al-Ezzi, said on Twitter, “That the insistence on including Al-Alimi as a representative of Yemen at the Riyadh summit is a direct insult to the Yemeni people’s pride, and a clear coup against peace efforts.”

Al-Ezzi’s remarks coincided with the start of the 32nd Arab summit today in Jeddah, with the participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after 13 years of absence.