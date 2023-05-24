Aggression Commits 68 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 68 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Tuesday.

The official in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the aggression forces violations were four airstrikes by spy planes on Hays and al-Jabaliya, and 10 spy planes flew over Hays, al-Jabaliya and Maqnaba.

He pointed out that the violations also included the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays, 14 breaches with artillery shell and 36 breaches with various gunshots.