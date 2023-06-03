2 Citizens Injured Due To Saudi Shelling On Saada

Two citizens were injured, within hours, as a result of Saudi shelling on the Shada border district in Saada Governorate.

According to Al-Masirah Network, a second wounded citizen arrived to Razih Rural Hospital due to Saudi artillery shelling on the Shada border district.

On Friday evening, a citizen was wounded by Saudi enemy fire in the same border district.

Various areas of the border districts in Saada have been subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy material losses.