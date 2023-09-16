Saudi-led Aggression Violates Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 54 Times
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah province said on Friday that 54 military violations of the Sweden Agreement were committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.
The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, two air strikes by drones on the district of Hays, and three sorties by the spy planes over Maqbana and Hays areas, according to a source in the operations room.
The aggression forces also committed 13 violations by firing artillery shells and 33 others with various gunshots, the source added