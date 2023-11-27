Al-Murtadha: Capturing ‘Israeli’ soldiers optimal way to liberate Palestinian prisoners

Head of the Prisoners’ Committee, Abdul Qader Al-Murtadha, congratulated the liberated female and male prisoners in the exchange deal that took place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli enemy.

Al-Murtadha called on the Saudi regime to release the Palestinian prisoners held in its prisons as an act of respect and support for the Palestinian people in the face of brutal Israeli aggression.

نبارك لجميع الأسرى والأسيرات المحررين في صفقة التبادل التي تمت اليوم بين المقاومة الفلسطينية وكيان العدو الإسرائيلي، ونسأل الله الفرج العاجل لجميع الأسرى في سجون الاحتلال،

كما نبارك لجميع فصائل المقاومة هذا الإنجاز الكبير.

لقد أثبت أبناء المقاومة الفلسطينية الباسلة أن مبدأ الجهاد…

— عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) November 24, 2023

He affirmed that the Palestinian resistance has proven that jihad for the sake of Allah, confronting the enemy, and capturing its soldiers is the optimal path to secure rights, and liberate prisoners, and detainees.