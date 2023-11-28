Campaign to boycott US, Israeli products launched in tourist facilities in Hajjah

The Tourism Office in Hajjah province launched on Monday a field campaign to boycott American and Israeli products in tourist facilities.

Director of the tourism office in the province, Fahd Al-Qadmi, explained that the campaign comes within the framework of supporting and advocating for the Palestinian people and their brave resistance.

The campaign aims to activate a comprehensive boycott of Western American Zionist products and companies supporting the aggression against the Gaza Strip

Al-Qadmi stated that the campaign includes distributing identification posters with the names of products and goods that require boycotts in tourist establishments.