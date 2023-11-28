International astonishment at Zionist entity’s prisoners bidding farewell to Al-Qassam fighters

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast a new video of the moment of the release of the second batch of Israeli detainees within the framework of the exchange deal.

The video shows an aspect of the humane treatment with the detainees in exchange for the brutal treatment of the Zionist occupation forces with the Palestinian prisoners.

هذه الصور التي يخشاها العدو، لم يعرف التاريخ مقاتلا أكثر إيمانا ونبلا وشجاعة من كتائب القسام. معركتهم ليست مع الأطفال ، اليد التي تصل للدبابة وتقذفها بحمم الموت هي اليد التي تحنو على الطفل وتحميه من الموت . pic.twitter.com/0Ibo3S0kvO

What drew attention in the video was that the Israeli detainees greeted and smiled at the members of the Al-Qassam Brigades the moment they were released and transferred to the Red Cross vehicles, and one of the fighters bid them farewell by saying, “Goodbye now,” and a woman and her daughter greeted him while smiling.

These “humanitarian” scenes raised questions among many social media users, especially in the West, especially since they were repeated in all the videos published by the Al-Qassam Brigades for the release of Israeli detainees.

A French account on the “X” platform re-published the video, commenting on it by saying: “The pictures raise questions in Israel. Former Israeli hostages greet Hamas soldiers with smiles.”

In the first batch of detainees released on Friday, Al-Qassam fighters appeared carrying elderly Israeli women in their arms and transporting them to Red Cross vehicles.

The video brought to mind the scenes of the release of the two Israeli detainees, Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz, for humanitarian reasons on October 22, when they appeared saying goodbye to fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades.

In the same context, the sister of one of the released Thai hostages spoke about the way he was treated. “He said that he was not tortured or assaulted, and he ate good food… He was well taken care of.” She added, “It looked as if he was in a house, not in a tunnel.”