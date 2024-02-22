Abdulsalam : The American veto is an indelible stain

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, denounced the repeated American veto in the Security Council against any resolution calling for humanitarian reasons for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on the “X” platform, Abdulsalam described the veto as “an indelible stain on the forehead of this country that falsely and slanderously claims to represent the values of humanity.”

He stressed that repeatedly announcing the American veto “is considered a comprehensive aggression against humanity and a declaration of open war against the peoples of the region and not just against the Palestinian people.”

Abdulsalam called on the peoples and regimes of the region to “victory for their dignity, break their silence, and make their voices heard regarding the necessity of stopping the aggression against Gaza and lifting the siege.”

Muhammad Abdel Salam warned that “America, with its aggressive policies, places itself and its interests face to face with all the peoples of the region, and that the Zionist-American genocidal crimes against the people of Gaza cannot be allowed to continue.”