Death toll reached 31,272,martyrs and 73,024 Injured in Gaza

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,272 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, since the start of the Zionist aggression on October 7th.

The Palestinian News Agency quoted medical sources as saying on Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 73,024 since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims were still under the rubble.

It indicated that enemy forces committed ten massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 88 citizens and injuring 135 others in the past 24 hours.

The agency explained that 72% of the victims of aggression are children and women.