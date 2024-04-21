16 Palestinians killed in series of Zionist strikes on Rafah

At least 16 Palestinian citizens, including nine children, were killed at dawn today in a series of Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeting several homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinians sources, eight Palestinian citizens, including five children and two women, were killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two homes in the city of Rafah.Moreover, five civilians, including four children, were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house on George Street, east of Rafah.

Furthermore, three civilians were killed as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah.

Additionally, medical sources reported that a civilian, his child, and his pregnant wife were killed as a result of an Israeli strike that targeted a house for the Joudeh family in the Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah.

In the meantime, a number of civilians, most of them children, were injured in the bombing by Israeli warplanes of their house in the camp.

In this context, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced that it had recovered the bodies of 50 martyrs who had been buried in a mass grave by the Israeli occupation forces inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.