MR.Abdulsalam offers condolences to Iran’s leadership, people on death of President Raisi

The head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, extended his condolences to Sayyed Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the people on the martyrdom of President Ibrahim Raisi.

“On behalf of the Yemeni people, we offer our deepest condolences to Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government, people, army, and the families of the martyrs on the martyrdom of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the accompanying delegation,” Abdulsalam said in a condolence message.

Abdulsalam emphasized that the loss of President Raeisi is not only a loss for Iran but for the entire Islamic nation, especially for Palestine and Gaza, which are engaged in a liberation struggle. He highlighted that Gaza greatly needed a leader like Raeisi, who consistently defended the Palestinian people’s plight and their right to freedom and the recovery of their land and sacred sites.

“It is with great sorrow that we received the news of the tragic incident in Iran, resulting in the loss of their President, Foreign Minister, and the accompanying delegation due to the helicopter crash,” he added.

Abdulsalam pointed out that “President Raeisi was an exemplary Muslim leader, committed to the principles of his faith and the issues of his nation, foremost among them Palestine. He was a devoted and sincere leader to his beloved Iranian Muslim people, always striving to serve them to the best of his ability.”

Abdulsalam noted that Raeisi’s final journey to inaugurate a service project in the farthest reaches of the country exemplified his dedication and great effort to provide security and stability for the dear people of Iran.

He prayed, “May Allah grant Iran’s leadership, people, army, and the families of the martyrs immense patience and help them overcome this ordeal. Iran, with its revolutionary Islamic values, is well-equipped to face all challenges and hardships.”

Raisi died alongside his accompanying delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, after their chopper crashed in the Dizmar forest in East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday.

Following an hours-long search hampered by poor weather conditions, rescuers found the burnt-out wreckage of the helicopter, and its passengers were confirmed dead.