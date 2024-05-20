Sayyid Abdul-Malik offers condolences on martyrdom of Iranian President

The leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi extended his condolences to Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian people for the tragic loss of President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian.

In his message, Sayyid Abdul-Malik stated, “With great sorrow and sadness, we received the news of the tragic accident involving President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, and their companions. May Allah have mercy on them. We belong to Allah and to Him we return.”

“In this great tragedy, we extend our condolences to their relatives and families, to Sayyid Ali Khamenei, to all Iranian officials, and to the Muslim Iranian people,” he added.

The Iranian presidency and government announced the death of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash. They offered condolences to the people, Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and the Islamic Republic.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei declared a five-day period of national mourning and extended his condolences to the Iranian people.

Raisi died alongside his accompanying delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, after their chopper crashed in the Dizmar forest in East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday.

Following an hours-long search hampered by poor weather conditions, rescuers found the burnt-out wreckage of the helicopter, and its passengers were confirmed dead.