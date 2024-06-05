36 martyrs and 115 others were injured in four massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza

36 Palestinians were martyred and 115 others were injured in 4 massacres committed by the Zionist enemy army against Palestinian families and displaced people in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in its daily statistical report on Wednesday that hospitals in the Gaza Strip dealt with 151 cases, including deaths and injuries, on the 243rd day of the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza.

The Ministry of Health indicated that “there are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.”

It announced that the toll of the ongoing Zionist military aggression against the Gaza Strip, since October 7, has risen to 36,586 martyrs, in addition to 83,74 people with varying injuries. They are dangerous and very dangerous.