Ansarullah Political Bureau condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s Aleppo

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah strongly condemned the Zionist aggression on Syria’s Aleppo province, which resulted in many casualties.

In a statement, the Bureau pointed out that the ongoing attacks on Syria coincide with the genocidal war and escalating crimes being committed by the Israeli enemy in Gaza.

It noted that American positions have supported and encouraged Israel in its crimes and aggression against Palestine and the countries of the region. The Bureau saluted Syria’s steadfast stance and affirmed its legitimate right to respond to the aggression.

The Bureau called on the free people of the world to increase their solidarity with Syria and Palestine until the American-Zionist aggression against both countries stops.