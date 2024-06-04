Yemeni forces strike Zionist target in southern occupied Palestine with ballistic missile

Yemen’s Armed Forces launched a military strike against a Zionist military target in Umm al-Rashrash area southern occupied Palestine, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country.

“The missile force in the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a military target of the Israeli enemy in Umm al-Rashrash area southern occupied Palestine,” Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement this evening.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the attack was carried out with the ballistic missile “Palestine” that is being revealed today by the Yemeni Armed Forces for the first time.

The operation has successfully achieved its objective, he added.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will persist their military operations in support and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the brigadier general stressed.