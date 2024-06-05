Graduates of “Al-Aqsa Flood” military courses carry out foot marches in Amran

Graduates of the open military courses “Al-Aqsa Flood” in the Kharif, Maswar and Al-Asha districts of Amran Governorate carried out foot marches as part of the mobilization campaign in support of Al-Aqsa.

During the foot marches, which were held in district centers, the graduates confirmed their full readiness to support the Palestinian people, fight the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad,” and confront the blatant aggression against Yemen.

They denounced the horrific crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against children and women in Gaza in full view of the world, amid Arab and Islamic failure.

The graduates denounced the shameful Arab position regarding the brutal crimes against the Palestinian people, expressing their solidarity and standing with the children of Palestine until the aggression is stopped and they are granted their rights like the rest of the children of the world.

They appreciated the honorable positions of the Yemeni leadership, army and people in supporting Al-Aqsa,renewing the absolute mandate of the leader of the revolution, Al-Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, to make the appropriate choices to support and support the Palestinian resistance and victory for Al-Aqsa.

The graduates praised the operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces, within the fourth phase of escalation. Supporting the oppression of the Palestinian people, and confronting the dangers and conspiracies facing the homeland and the nation.