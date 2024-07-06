WFP: Two million citizens in Gaza suffer food insecurity

The World Food Program (WFP) warned on Thursday that two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which is subject to a devastating Israeli war, suffer from food insecurity.

The WFP voiced concern about “shrinking operational space for aid agencies in Gaza because of Israel preventing access to the Karam Abu Salem commercial crossing.”

The UN foundation published a video showing quantities of food parcels being packed in its warehouse in Abu Rawash area in central Egypt in preparations for dispatch to “vulnerable families in Gaza.”

In a similar context, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that “the children in Gaza are dying or watching their parents killed” as a result of the attacks launched by Israel on the Strip.

This came in Guterres’ speech before the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

He added, “Gaza’s children are dying, suffering serious injuries and psychological trauma, and watching their parents killed and their homes destroyed.”

The Secretary-General stressed that the scenes experienced by Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip “must stop.”

He called for “an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in Gaza, ending bloodshed, and increasing life-saving aid.”

He stressed that there is also a need for “a clear commitment and a road map to guarantee the two-state solution and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has killed 38,011 people, and wounded 87,445 others, in addition to the displacement of about 1.9 million people, according to UN data.