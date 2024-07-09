Ministry of Human Rights: American cover encourages the Zionist enemy to escalate its crimes.

The Ministry of Human Rights of Yemen has strongly condemned the recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, attributing it to what it termed as unwavering support from the American administration and Western countries towards the Zionist entity.

In a statement, the Ministry squarely blamed the United States, Western nations, and Israel occupation for the continuous spate of massacres and violations against the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The statement highlighted that within a span of 24 hours, the Zionist occupation forces had perpetrated multiple massacres in Gaza City, forcing countless residents to flee amid relentless bombardment.

Expressing deep concern, the Ministry criticized certain Arab regimes for turning a blind eye to what it described as acts of terrorism committed by the Occupation in Palestine.

It accused these regimes of complicity in civilian deaths, starvation, and denial of humanitarian aid.

The statement invoked international legal instruments, including the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, to classify the deliberate starvation of civilians by Israel as a severe war crime and genocide.

Urging immediate action, the Ministry called upon the international community, specifically the UN Security Council, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, to intervene decisively.

It demanded the immediate protection of civilians and the enforcement of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, the Ministry called upon third-party countries to fulfill their legal obligations by challenging the impunity enjoyed by the occupying state, halting the supply of weapons to Israel, and ensuring accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Finally, the Ministry of Human Rights called upon global citizens to intensify their support for the Palestinian people and to exert pressure on the United States and Western countries to halt what it described as systematic civilian killings in Gaza and hold accountable all parties involved in supporting such grave violations.