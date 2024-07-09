50 Palestinians killed, 150 injured in Israeli massacres in Gaza in the past 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation army committed three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 50 civilians and injuring 150 others.

In its daily update, the health ministry said that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression, which started on October 7 last year, climbed to 38,243 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 88,033 people.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense crews have been prevented by Israeli occupation forces from approaching them,” it added.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation army has launched a devastating war on the Gaza Strip resulting in tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, in addition to the displacement of two million people and a massive destruction in homes and infrastructures, which affected more than 70% of the buildings, amid a tight siege, a suffocating humanitarian crisis, and an unprecedented famine, especially in Gaza and northern Gaza.