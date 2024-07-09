Yemeni armed forces, Iraqi resistance target Umm Al-Rashrash in joint operation

The Yemeni Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out on Monday a joint military operation targeting a vital Israeli target in Umm al-Rashrash, south of occupied Palestine.

The official spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement this evening that “the operation was carried out with a number of drones, and the operation achieved its goals successfully.”

Sare’e confirmed that the Yemeni armed forces would continue to carry out their joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support of the Palestinian people until the Zionist aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.