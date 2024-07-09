Hamas calls for increased international pressure on Netanyahu

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has called on mediators to intervene to put an end to the tricks and crimes of the Israeli occupation entity’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The movement added in a press statement on Monday, “At a time when Hamas is offering flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement to stop the Zionist aggression, Netanyahu is placing more obstacles to the negotiations, escalating his aggression and crimes, and intensifying his attempts to forcibly displace our people in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement.”

Hamas urged the international community to “put pressure on Israel to stop the crime of genocide against the Gazans and hold the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes.”

It called on Palestinians to beware of the enemy’s army’s machinations and not fall prey to the psychological warfare waged by Netanyahu and his army.