Sana’a University witnesses a massive solidarity march with the Palestinian people

Sana’a University has witnessed a significant march in solidarity with the Palestinian people, held under the slogan “A battle of jihad and one axis with Gaza until victory is achieved.”

The event condemned the ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist occupation against the residents of Gaza.

Participants, including the university’s vice presidents, deans, students, academics, and administrators, raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags while chanting against the international silence and Arab inaction towards the atrocities inflicted on Gaza’s civilians, particularly women and children.

The marchers expressed their support for the recent formation of the government of change and construction, pledging to stand with the new government in its pursuit of a better future.

They also condemned the recent Zionist attack on the Al-Tabi’een School, which served as a shelter for thousands of displaced people, resulting in over 150 deaths and numerous injuries.

A statement from the march reiterated the commitment of Sana’a University’s community to continue weekly demonstrations in support of the Palestinian resistance, honoring the legacy of martyrs and leaders who have resisted the Zionist occupation.

The statement also denounced the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers and settlers, accusing the international community of complicity through its silence and holding the American administration accountable for supporting the Zionist crimes.

The march concluded by praising the actions of European and American university students who have protested against the Zionist aggression, and by commending the achievements of the Yemeni armed forces in their ongoing struggle, calling for continued mobilization and the boycott of products supporting the Zionist entity.