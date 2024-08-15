Revolution leader meets with Current PM , Govt members

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, held a significant meeting with Prime minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and his cabinet members.

During the meeting, Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized the gravity of the government’s responsibilities, highlighting the sensitive and exceptional circumstances under which it was established.

He noted that the role of the new government of Change and Construction is unprecedented, with the Yemeni people anticipating substantial contributions to their welfare.

Al-Houthi urged the Prime Minister and other government officials to approach their duties with a deep sense of responsibility and integrity, viewing their service as a means of drawing closer to God.

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed the need for financial prudence, creative problem-solving, and the importance of teamwork in overcoming the nation’s challenges.

The Leader also highlighted the importance of adhering to official working hours, administrative reforms, and ensuring that the government works closely with the people, private sector, and community initiatives to rebuild the country.

He warned against the dangers of personal interests and emphasized the need for collective efforts in facing the ongoing comprehensive war and propaganda campaigns against Yemen.

Sayyed al-Houthi concluded by calling for media discipline among officials and a focused effort on economic reforms through investment and community engagement.