Revolution Leader Meets President and members of the previous government

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid. Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, met on Wednesday with the President, deputies, and ministers of the previous government, the “National Salvation Government”.

During the meeting, the Leader praised the role played by the former Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, and the deputies and members of the government during their period of assuming responsibility at the height of the aggression.

The Leader appreciated the contributions and roles they played in maintaining the home front, serving the Yemeni people, and cherishing the supreme interest of the country above all considerations, and urged them to continuously contribute to serving the people and the country from a position of religious, humanitarian, moral and national responsibility.

In turn, the former Prime Minister, MPs, and former ministers valued the leadership’s keenness to enhance the factors of success and construction in various official sectors in return for the systematic targeting it was subjected to by enemies, whether through destruction and raids or through economic war and blockade and the damage it caused to the level of the state’s ability to fulfill its obligations to the people, and everyone wished the government of change and construction success in its tasks and program.