Hamas: Palestinian guards kill Israeli captive, wound 2 others after Gaza massacre

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said that Palestinian guards had opened fire on Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, killing one and seriously wounding two others in reaction to an earlier massacre by the Israeli regime against a school in the coastal sliver.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, announced the development on Monday.

“In two separate incidents, two soldiers assigned to guard enemy captives opened fire on a Zionist captive, killing him instantly,” he said.

“Additionally, two female captives were seriously injured, and attempts are being made to save their lives,” the official added.

“A committee has been formed to investigate the details, and the findings will be announced later.”

The incident followed the regime’s massacring more than 120 people in an attack on the prayer hall of the al-Tabaeen School in Gaza City during a mass prayer at dawn.

Referring to the bloodletting, Abu Obeida said, “The Zionist government bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist captives.”